Reviewing Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Elys Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology $35.58 million 2.66 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -9.59

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elys Game Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ZoomInfo Technologies and Elys Game Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 13 0 2.76 Elys Game Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $54.38, indicating a potential upside of 20.38%. Elys Game Technology has a consensus target price of $6.78, indicating a potential upside of 19.79%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Elys Game Technology.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Elys Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Elys Game Technology -11.14% -39.81% -15.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Elys Game Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Elys Game Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Newgioco Group, Inc. and changed its name to Elys Game Technology, Corp. in November 2020. Elys Game Technology, Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

