Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4,842.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

