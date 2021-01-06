Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to Outperform

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REYN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO V Lance Mitchell bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.