Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.55.

Shares of OKTA opened at $249.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.32. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $7,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,793,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $10,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

