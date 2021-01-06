Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $98.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.02 on Monday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.
In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
