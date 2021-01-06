Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $98.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $90.02 on Monday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,479 shares of company stock worth $48,448,737. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 333,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

