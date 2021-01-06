PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $26.75 on Monday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 130,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,614,680.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

