Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.33. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

