The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74. The Toro has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $96.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $3,039,626 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.