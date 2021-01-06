Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €39.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €39.40 ($46.35) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

