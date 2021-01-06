Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

ABNB opened at $148.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

