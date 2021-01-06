Calithera Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,706 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,197 call options.

CALA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALA opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.