DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 40,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

