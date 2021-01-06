Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Nord de France Société coopérative (CNF.PA) (EPA:CNF) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Nord de France Société coopérative (CNF.PA) (EPA:CNF) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.35 ($25.11) and last traded at €21.35 ($25.11). Approximately 1,719 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.60 ($25.41).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €20.75 and a 200-day moving average of €19.01.

About Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Nord de France Société coopérative (CNF.PA) (EPA:CNF)

Caisse RÃ©gionale de CrÃ©dit Agricole Mutuel Nord de France SociÃ©tÃ© coopÃ©rative operates as a regional bank in France. It offers saving accounts, cards, real estate investment, and pension savings; auto and two-wheeler, home, life, personal, leisure and daily, and borrower insurance; and real estate and consumer credit services.

