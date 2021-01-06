Atomera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,003 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 661% compared to the average daily volume of 789 call options.

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atomera by 566.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Atomera has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.15 million, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%.

ATOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

