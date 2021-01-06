Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.41. Approximately 580,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 674,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 137.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Perth Mint Physical Gold ETF by 79.4% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

