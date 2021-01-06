Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) shares traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 587,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$6.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cassiar Gold Corp. Company Profile

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

