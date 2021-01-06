EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,747% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 112.23% and a negative return on equity of 434.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. Analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.