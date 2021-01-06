C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

