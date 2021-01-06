C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.89.
Shares of AI opened at $122.17 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
