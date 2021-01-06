Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBAR. ValuEngine upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Santander downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $610.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $73,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,664.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.