Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

