Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades American International Group (NYSE:AIG) to Equal Weight

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

NYSE:AIG opened at $37.75 on Monday. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 258.5% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,089 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

