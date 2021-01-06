Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of BHLB opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $926.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 147,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

