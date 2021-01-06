AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $20.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $574.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 24.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.