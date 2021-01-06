Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 154873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.14.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,778 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 992.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 152,418 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,637 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.19 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

