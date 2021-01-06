Head-To-Head Review: Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) & Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urovant Sciences and Abliva AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences 0 3 0 0 2.00 Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.35%. Given Urovant Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Urovant Sciences is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Urovant Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Abliva AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences N/A -6,363.46% -156.89% Abliva AB (publ) -4,612.22% -59.07% -53.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urovant Sciences and Abliva AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences N/A N/A -$146.74 million ($4.71) -3.42 Abliva AB (publ) $10,000.00 2,696.73 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Abliva AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Urovant Sciences.

Summary

Abliva AB (publ) beats Urovant Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome. It is also developing URO-902, a gene therapy for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. Urovant Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ) engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Karolinska Institutet, Covance, Patheon, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

