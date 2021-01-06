Comparing Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Seacoast Commerce Banc (OTCMKTS:SCBH) and Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and Stock Yards Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Commerce Banc $73.59 million 0.00 $14.59 million N/A N/A Stock Yards Bancorp $197.55 million 4.64 $66.07 million $2.89 13.97

Stock Yards Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Commerce Banc.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Commerce Banc and Stock Yards Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Commerce Banc N/A N/A N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 30.12% 14.82% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Seacoast Commerce Banc and Stock Yards Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Commerce Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Stock Yards Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus price target of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Seacoast Commerce Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Stock Yards Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Seacoast Commerce Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share. Stock Yards Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Stock Yards Bancorp pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Seacoast Commerce Banc has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stock Yards Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stock Yards Bancorp beats Seacoast Commerce Banc on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings operates as a bank holding company for Seacoast Commerce Bank that provides various banking products and services principally to small and middle market businesses and individuals in California. Its deposits products include interest checking, investors' money market, basic money market, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises various loans and lines of credit, as well as small business administration financing. It also provides cash management services, including remote deposit capture and lockbox processing services; online banking services; and wire transfer, ATM, and Ach services. In addition, the company offers property management and homeowner association banking solutions, as well as exchange services. It operates four full service branches in San Juan Capistrano, Encinitas, National City, and San Diego, California under the Seacoast Commerce Bank name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction and development, undeveloped land, real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers securities brokerage services through an arrangement with a third party broker-dealer; and financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, trust, and estate services. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 42 full service banking locations, including 32 in the Louisville metropolitan statistical area (MSA), 5 in Indianapolis MSA, and 5 in Cincinnati MSA. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

