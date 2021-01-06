First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.69.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. Analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

