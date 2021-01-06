Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.77. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

