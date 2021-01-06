Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EURN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Euronav by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

