The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $313.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s previous close.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. 140166 started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.38.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $316.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $335.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total value of $92,354.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,202 shares of company stock worth $952,157. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

