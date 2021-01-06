Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company.

LII opened at $268.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.91. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $163.40 and a 52 week high of $319.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In related news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $210,672.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Insiders sold a total of 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

