Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to “Hold”

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

