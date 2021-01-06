Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.82.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $332.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.