Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) to Sell

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

EB has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Eventbrite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

NYSE EB opened at $17.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. Research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

