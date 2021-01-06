BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BAS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of BAS opened at €64.40 ($75.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.36. BASF SE has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €68.49 ($80.58).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

