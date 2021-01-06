Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €8.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) (ETR:AT1) has been given a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aroundtown SA (AT1.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €6.75 ($7.94).

AT1 stock opened at €6.04 ($7.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22. Aroundtown SA has a 52-week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

