Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $132.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $132.00 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apple by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 225,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $2,123,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Apple by 143.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 321.3% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in Apple by 285.9% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.