Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) Given a €3.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) received a €3.00 ($3.53) price target from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AF. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

EPA AF opened at €4.83 ($5.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €3.97. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

