Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €35.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €35.00 ($41.18) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €38.98 ($45.86) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.27.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

