Raymond James Weighs in on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$472.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$437.50 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWX. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) stock opened at C$7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.10. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

