Traders Purchase High Volume of Summit Materials Put Options (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,369 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,891% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SUM stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,077,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,939,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 295,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 37.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

