U.S. Silica Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 4,316 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 741% compared to the typical daily volume of 513 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $104,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.