Lineage Cell Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the typical daily volume of 330 call options.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LCTX shares. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 806,304 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 58,200 shares during the period.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

