ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. Approximately 6 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRGR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 150.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Merger ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

