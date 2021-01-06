Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Trading Up 0.2%

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54. Approximately 2,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Principal Price Setters Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Price Setters Index ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Principal Price Setters Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

