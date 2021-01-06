Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 55,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 129,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 17, 2020, it owned and operated 28 private liquor stores.

