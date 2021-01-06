iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $32.20. 13,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



