Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Trading 0.8% Higher

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.64. 104,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 209,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,388,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 243,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000.

