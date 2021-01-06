AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Panmure Gordon upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

