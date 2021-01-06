Workiva (NYSE:WK) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

WK stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock worth $13,157,140. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,776,000 after acquiring an additional 101,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 72.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $31,051,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 126.6% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 521,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,892,000 after purchasing an additional 291,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,701 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

